Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Joshua T. Linder Sr.. View Sign Service Information Wolfe Funeral Home - Fort Mill 314 Spratt Street Fort Mill , SC 29715 (803)-547-7575 Send Flowers Obituary

Mr. Joshua Trey Linder, Sr., age 34, gained his wings Wednesday, September 18, 2019.



The memorial service will be at 3 p.m. Saturday, September 21, 2019, at Carolinas Cornerstone Church, at the corner of Dam Road and Gardendale Road in Fort Mill. Rev. Barry Yates and Rev. Brad Vassey will officiate the service.



Son of Margaret Ann Eddington and the late Jerry Chapman Linder, Joshua was born in Rock Hill. He was a 2003 graduate of York Comprehensive High School. He was a chef at Cafe Monte at Southpark in Charlotte. Joshua enjoyed fishing and was an excellent corn hole player. He was an avid Tennessee Volunteers and Pittsburg Steelers fan.



Surviving are his wife, Tamara M. Linder; his son, Joshua T. Linder, Jr.; two daughters, Nevaeh Marion Joyner and Paisley Mae Linder; his mother, Ann Eddington of York; his Pop, Rick Eddington (Cathy) of Fort Mill; three brothers, Michael Linder (Shannon) of York, Chad Linder (Tammy) of Smithfield and Little Josh Sanders (Amber) of Rock Hill; five sisters, Shelley Hinson (Rick) of Rock Hill, Carrie Jo Williams (Shawn) of Smithfield, Amber Eddington of Rock Hill, Tiffany L. Broome (Matt) of Sharon and Kelly Cruz (Alfonzo) of Rock Hill. He was dearly loved by his many nieces and nephews, aunts and uncles, cousins and too many friends to mention.



Memorials may be made to a scholarship program for his children by using Cashapp AngieMorrisLinderStrong or to "Angela Morris for the Linder Children" at South State Bank, 817 Dave Gibson Blvd., Tega Cay, SC 29708.



Condolences:



"Yee Yee"

Mr. Joshua Trey Linder, Sr., age 34, gained his wings Wednesday, September 18, 2019.The memorial service will be at 3 p.m. Saturday, September 21, 2019, at Carolinas Cornerstone Church, at the corner of Dam Road and Gardendale Road in Fort Mill. Rev. Barry Yates and Rev. Brad Vassey will officiate the service.Son of Margaret Ann Eddington and the late Jerry Chapman Linder, Joshua was born in Rock Hill. He was a 2003 graduate of York Comprehensive High School. He was a chef at Cafe Monte at Southpark in Charlotte. Joshua enjoyed fishing and was an excellent corn hole player. He was an avid Tennessee Volunteers and Pittsburg Steelers fan.Surviving are his wife, Tamara M. Linder; his son, Joshua T. Linder, Jr.; two daughters, Nevaeh Marion Joyner and Paisley Mae Linder; his mother, Ann Eddington of York; his Pop, Rick Eddington (Cathy) of Fort Mill; three brothers, Michael Linder (Shannon) of York, Chad Linder (Tammy) of Smithfield and Little Josh Sanders (Amber) of Rock Hill; five sisters, Shelley Hinson (Rick) of Rock Hill, Carrie Jo Williams (Shawn) of Smithfield, Amber Eddington of Rock Hill, Tiffany L. Broome (Matt) of Sharon and Kelly Cruz (Alfonzo) of Rock Hill. He was dearly loved by his many nieces and nephews, aunts and uncles, cousins and too many friends to mention.Memorials may be made to a scholarship program for his children by using Cashapp AngieMorrisLinderStrong or to "Angela Morris for the Linder Children" at South State Bank, 817 Dave Gibson Blvd., Tega Cay, SC 29708.Condolences: www.wolfefuneralhome.com "Yee Yee" Published in The Herald on Sept. 21, 2019 Print | View Guest Book | Return to Today's Obituaries for The Herald Email Obituary Follow this Obituary Follow via email *Please enter a valid email address. Bookmark this memorial on Facebook with the My Memorials™ application. My Memorials™ helps you honor departed family members, friends, and even favorite celebrities – all on your Facebook page. on Facebook. The My Memorials Facebook app allows you to: Connect with memorials that are important to you.

with memorials that are important to you. Get updates on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed.

on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed. Share your memories with your Facebook friends. VIEW YOUR MY MEMORIALS PAGE OR Return to Obituary Thank you. You have now memorializedon Facebook. No, ThanksGO CLOSE Close