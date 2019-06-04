Mrs. Josie M. Barber of 503 Whitner St., passed away on Thursday, May 30, 2019 at her home. The funeral service will 1 PM, Wednesday at Gethsemane Church with the Rev. Dr. L.L. Hancock, officiating. Interment will follow at Rock Hill Memorial Garden. Survivors include her children; Robin H. Blake, Brian L. Hilton and Tonja R. Hilton all of Rock Hill. Viewing will be from 5-7 PM, Tuesday at Robinson Funeral Home. The body will be placed in the church at Noon on Wednesday.
Published in The Herald on June 4, 2019