Joyce Balthazer
July 19, 1939 - November 11, 2020
Wilmington, North Carolina - Joyce Knowles Balthazer, 81, of Wilmington, NC, died Wednesday, November 11, 2020 at New Hanover Regional Medical Center.
She was born on July 19, 1939, in Duplin County, NC, the daughter of the late Paul L. and Ruby Brinkley Knowles.
Joyce was survived by her husband of fifty years, Joseph E. Balthazer (Eddie); four children Brenda Moore (Robert) of Wilmington, NC, David Kauffman (Nancy) of Wilmington, NC, Scott Kauffman of Reston, VA, and Karen Balthazer Needham (Ron Estes) of Rock Hill, SC; nine grandchildren and four great-grandchildren.
Joyce was employed for many years with the York County Board of Realtors in Rock Hill, SC. She also enjoyed cooking, crafting and gardening but most of all her family was her life.
Private family services will be held in Wilmington, NC.
