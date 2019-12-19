Mrs. Joyce Hovis Mitchell went to meet her Lord and Savior on Sunday, December 15, 2019 at her home.
Born January 27, 1953 in Rock Hill, Joyce was the daughter of the late Robert H. Hovis and the late Katherine Pittman Hovis. Joyce was retired from Celanese Corporation of Rock Hill, later enjoying her time working at Garden Sanctuary Daycare for Children. She was a deeply spiritual woman and a longtime member of Garden Sanctuary Church of God, where she sang in the choir. Her kind heart, gentle soul and calming presence will be dearly missed.
Joyce is survived by her husband, John Hoyt Mitchell, Jr. of Rock Hill; her sons, John "Jay" Howard Mitchell of Charlotte, NC and Robert Marion Mitchell of Rock Hill.
All services will be private.
