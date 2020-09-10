1/1
Joyce Hartsoe Wallace
1925 - 2020
Joyce Hartsoe Wallace, 95, of York, SC, passed away on Sunday, September 6, 2020.

A funeral service will be held at 12 noon on Saturday, September 12, 2020 at Hillcrest Baptist Church with the Reverend Brad Vassey, Reverend Tony Adams, and Pastor Marc Abernathy officiating. The family will receive friends from 11- 12 noon on Saturday at the church. Burial will follow at Hillcrest Baptist Church Cemetery. Due to the COVID-19 virus, masks are required to be worn at all times.

Joyce was born on April 15, 1925 in Mooresville, NC. She was the daughter of the late Wade Hartsoe, Sr. and Grace White Hartsoe. She retired from Talon and was a member of Hillcrest Baptist Church in York.

Joyce is survived by her daughters, Barbara Tobar Denitto, Terry Tobar Wilson, Brenda Tobar Wood (Joe), son, Stanley Kenneth Landers, brother, Kenneth Hartsoe, sisters, Arbutus White, Frances Howe, eleven grandchildren, twenty-five great grandchildren, and five great-great grandchildren.

In addition to her parents, Joyce was preceded in death by her husband, Carl B. Wallace, son, Larry Landers, and granddaughter Tiffany Joyce Mizelle.

In memory of Joyce Hartsoe Wallace, memorials may be made to Hillcrest Baptist Church, 2020 Hillcrest Rd. York, SC 29745.

Online condolences may be made to the family at www.brattonfuneralhome.com.

Bratton Funeral Home in York, SC is serving the Wallace family.

Published in The Herald on Sep. 10, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Funeral services provided by
Bratton Funeral Home
1455 Highway 321 North
York, SC 29745
803-684-1880
