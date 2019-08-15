Gloria Joyce Whetstine Plexico, 78, of York, SC, passed away on Tuesday, August 13, 2019, at Carolina Gardens in York.
A memorial service will be held at 3 PM on Friday, August 16, 2019, at First Presbyterian Church of York, with the Rev. Tom Sherer officiating. Following the memorial service, the family will receive friends from 4-7 PM at Spring Lake Country Club, 1375 Springlake Rd. York, SC 29745, to celebrate the life of Joyce.
Joyce was born on July 20, 1941 in York, SC. She was the daughter of the late Howard Whetstine and Wilma Ramsey Whetstine. She was a member at First Presbyterian Church and was retired from Brice Law Firm.
She is survived by her daughter, Donna Farris (Rob), grandchildren, Ladd Jackson and Carleigh Jackson, and sister, Judy Hanners.
In addition to her parents, Joyce was preceded in death by her husband, Donald "Don" Carl Plexico.
In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to the , 4600 Park Rd #250, Charlotte, NC 28209 or to First Presbyterian Church, 10 W Liberty St. York, SC 29745.
Online condolences may be made to the family at www.brattonfuneralhome.com.
Bratton Funeral Home in York is serving the Plexico family.
Published in The Herald on Aug. 15, 2019