Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Joyce Reep McDaniel. View Sign Service Information Greene Funeral Home - Northwest Chapel 2133 Ebenezer Road Rock Hill , SC 29732 (803)-326-2051 Send Flowers Obituary

Mrs. Joyce Reep McDaniel, 84, passed away on Friday, November 22, 2019, peacefully and surrounded by family.



A memorial service will be held at 1pm on Tuesday, December 3, 2019 at the Episcopal Church of Our Savior, 144 Caldwell St, Rock Hill with Rev. Jane Wilson officiating. The family will receive friends immediately following the service.



Joyce was born July 21, 1935 in Morganton, NC to Jenny Lee Gurley and Sydney Davis Reep. She married Clarence Thomas McDaniel (Tom) on June 12, 1954. He passed away after 53 years of marriage. They built and raised their family on Scaleybark Road in Rock Hill. Joyce was a graduate of Winthrop University and studied nursing at Sacred Heart University in Belmont, NC. Joyce loved gardening, crosswords, playing solitaire and putting puzzles together. Her favorite past time was spent at the Episcopal Church of Our Savior where she served on Altar Guild. Joyce was a loving wife, mother and sister and enjoyed spending time with her grandchildren.



In addition to her husband, she is also preceded in death by her son, Clarence Thomas McDaniel, Jr. (Thomas); her brother, Robert Reep (Bob); and her grandson, Adam Alexander McDaniel.



Left to remember her memory are her daughter, Elizabeth McDaniel Myers (Beth) and her husband, Robert (Buddy) of Banner Elk, NC and their children, Beau Myers and Sarah Myers Hancock; her son, John David McDaniel and his wife, Lisa McNeely McDaniel and their daughter, Alison McDaniel, all of Rock Hill; her brother, Bill Reep and his wife, Una Christine Reep of Nebo, NC; her loving great-grandchildren, nieces, nephews and friends.

Mrs. Joyce Reep McDaniel, 84, passed away on Friday, November 22, 2019, peacefully and surrounded by family.A memorial service will be held at 1pm on Tuesday, December 3, 2019 at the Episcopal Church of Our Savior, 144 Caldwell St, Rock Hill with Rev. Jane Wilson officiating. The family will receive friends immediately following the service.Joyce was born July 21, 1935 in Morganton, NC to Jenny Lee Gurley and Sydney Davis Reep. She married Clarence Thomas McDaniel (Tom) on June 12, 1954. He passed away after 53 years of marriage. They built and raised their family on Scaleybark Road in Rock Hill. Joyce was a graduate of Winthrop University and studied nursing at Sacred Heart University in Belmont, NC. Joyce loved gardening, crosswords, playing solitaire and putting puzzles together. Her favorite past time was spent at the Episcopal Church of Our Savior where she served on Altar Guild. Joyce was a loving wife, mother and sister and enjoyed spending time with her grandchildren.In addition to her husband, she is also preceded in death by her son, Clarence Thomas McDaniel, Jr. (Thomas); her brother, Robert Reep (Bob); and her grandson, Adam Alexander McDaniel.Left to remember her memory are her daughter, Elizabeth McDaniel Myers (Beth) and her husband, Robert (Buddy) of Banner Elk, NC and their children, Beau Myers and Sarah Myers Hancock; her son, John David McDaniel and his wife, Lisa McNeely McDaniel and their daughter, Alison McDaniel, all of Rock Hill; her brother, Bill Reep and his wife, Una Christine Reep of Nebo, NC; her loving great-grandchildren, nieces, nephews and friends. Published in The Herald on Nov. 29, 2019 Print | View Guest Book | Return to Today's Obituaries for The Herald Email Obituary Follow this Obituary Follow via email *Please enter a valid email address. Bookmark this memorial on Facebook with the My Memorials™ application. My Memorials™ helps you honor departed family members, friends, and even favorite celebrities – all on your Facebook page. on Facebook. The My Memorials Facebook app allows you to: Connect with memorials that are important to you.

with memorials that are important to you. Get updates on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed.

on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed. Share your memories with your Facebook friends. VIEW YOUR MY MEMORIALS PAGE OR Return to Obituary Thank you. You have now memorializedon Facebook. No, ThanksGO CLOSE Close