Juanita Carol James

Service Information
Bass-Cauthen Funeral Home
700 Heckle Boulevard
Rock Hill, SC
29732
(803)-329-4141
Visitation
Monday, Aug. 26, 2019
1:00 PM
Bass-Cauthen Funeral Home
700 Heckle Boulevard
Rock Hill, SC 29732
View Map
Funeral service
Monday, Aug. 26, 2019
2:00 PM
Bass-Cauthen Funeral Home
700 Heckle Boulevard
Rock Hill, SC 29732
View Map
Obituary
Juanita Carol James, 49, lifelong resident of Rock Hill, died Thursday, August 22, 2019. She attended Dream Center Church and was preceded in death by a son Matthew Brian James. She is survived by her husband of 30 years, David Michael James; 2 sons, David Allen James (Chasity), Michael Lee James; her father, Thomas Crenshaw; 2 grandchildren, Carter Mason James, Grayson Rider James; a brother, Thomas F. Crenshaw III (Cathy), nephew, Thomas Crenshaw IV; and her 3 pekingese dogs Babe, Gizmo and Princess. A funeral service will be held Monday, August 26, 2019 at 2pm in the Bass-Cauthen Funeral Home Chapel with interment to follow in Rock hill Memorial Gardens. The family will receive friends from 1:00pm until service time Monday. Online condolences may be registered at www.basscares.com.
Published in The Herald on Aug. 24, 2019
