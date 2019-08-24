Juanita Carol James, 49, lifelong resident of Rock Hill, died Thursday, August 22, 2019. She attended Dream Center Church and was preceded in death by a son Matthew Brian James. She is survived by her husband of 30 years, David Michael James; 2 sons, David Allen James (Chasity), Michael Lee James; her father, Thomas Crenshaw; 2 grandchildren, Carter Mason James, Grayson Rider James; a brother, Thomas F. Crenshaw III (Cathy), nephew, Thomas Crenshaw IV; and her 3 pekingese dogs Babe, Gizmo and Princess. A funeral service will be held Monday, August 26, 2019 at 2pm in the Bass-Cauthen Funeral Home Chapel with interment to follow in Rock hill Memorial Gardens. The family will receive friends from 1:00pm until service time Monday. Online condolences may be registered at www.basscares.com.
Published in The Herald on Aug. 24, 2019