Mrs. Juanita Burris Graham of 2823 Brookridge Drive, went home to be with the Lord on Saturday, September 5, 2020 at Hospice and Community Care. Survivors include son, Michael D. Graham; daughters, Teresa A. Graham and Shelia A. Smith (Ezell A. Smith); 6 grandsons: Stephen L. Burris, Wesley H. Ray, Devin M. Ray, William J. Stockdale, Brandon M. Stockdale, and Christopher G. Stockdale. Viewing will be 3-7pm Tuesday at Robinson Funeral Home. The funeral service will be private.



