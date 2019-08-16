Juanita E. Gwinn ROCK HILL- Juanita Ellis Gwinn, 92, of The Lake Club Unit 804, passed away Wednesday, August 14, 2019 at Westminster Health and Rehab in Rock Hill. A native of Spartanburg County, she was the daughter of the late John Branson and Zillie Brown Ellis and the widow of Nelson Smith Gwinn Jr. Mrs. Gwinn was a retired school teacher having taught in South Carolina, North Carolina and Alabama. Surviving are one daughter, Julie Gwinn Emanuel of Rock Hill; one son, Dr. Nelson Gwinn III of Pansey, Alabama; 4 grandchildren. A graveside service will be held Sunday, August 18, 2019 at 3:00 P.M. at Greenhaven Memorial Gardens in Woodruff by Dr. Dan Williams. In lieu of flowers memorial contributions may be made to a . Lanford-Gwinn Mortuary, Woodruff.
Published in The Herald on Aug. 16, 2019