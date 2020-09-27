Mrs. Juanita M. Hall of 933 S. Confederate Ave., passed away on Tuesday, September 22, 2020 at her home. The Funeral Service will be 1:00 pm Sunday, September 27, 2020 at Mt. Pilgrim Baptist Church. Survivors include daughters, Charlene J. Hall of Rock Hill and Yolandra Joy Parks (Victor) of Charlotte, NC; sons, Charlie D. Hall (RoShekia), RiCarlo E. Hall (Dreama), and Carlton Leon Hall (Arsonia), all of Rock Hill; 18 grandchildren; 10 great-grandchildren; siblings, S.A. Williamson(Frances) of Batesburg, SC, Phillip L. Moffett of Basking Ridge, NJ, Stanley Moffett (Lisa) of Rock Hill, Peggy Danner (Bobby) of Hephzibah, GA, Shirley M. Lee (James), Dianne Moffett, and Verna M. McNeal (William), all of Rock Hill. Robinson Funeral Home is serving the Hall family.



