Juanita "Nita" (Good) Wallace
1934 - 2020
Mrs. Juanita (Nita) Good Wallace passed away at home in Sharon, SC on Wednesday, July 15, 2020 at the age of 86.

A graveside service will be held at Woodlawn Presbyterian Church Cemetery, Sharon, SC, at 2:00 PM on Sunday, July 19, 2020 with Reverend Donald Love officiating. Visitation with the family will follow the service at the cemetery.

Nita is survived by her son, Danny Wallace (Jackie), of Sharon, SC., grandchildren, Gina Wallace (Dustin Allmon), Michael Wallace (Diem Dang) and 5 great-grandchildren. She was preceded in death by her mother, Jerusha Latham Good, her father, William (Bill) Good, her husband, James Daniel Wallace, and son, Michael Pratt Wallace.

Nita was born on February 27, 1934 in Sharon, SC to William and Jerusha Good. She was a member of Woodlawn Presbyterian Church and a quality control Manager at Hickory Grove Sportswear. She was a caregiver after retiring. She loved her many nieces, cousins, grandchildren and great-grandchildren. She had a special place in her heart for her beloved cat Stella, and all animals.

Memorials may be made to Providence Care Hospice, 500 Lakeshore Parkway, Rock Hill, SC 29730.

Online condolences may be made to the family at www.brattonfuneralhome.com.

Bratton Funeral Home in York is serving the Wallace family.

Published in The Herald on Jul. 19, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Funeral services provided by
Bratton Funeral Home
1455 Highway 321 North
York, SC 29745
803-684-1880
