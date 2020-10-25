1/1
Judith A. "Judy" Corsica
1939 - 2020
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Judith's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Mrs. Judith (Judy) A Corsica, 81, passed away on October 17, 2020 at her home in Rock Hill, SC. Her last days were spent surrounded by her loving family. Judy was born to F. John and Betty Aubeuf in Oneida, NY on August 28, 1939. A graduate of William Smith College, Judy received her Master's Degree in Counseling from SUNY Brockport. Judy worked as a high school math teacher and guidance counselor at Gates-Chili Middle School. Judy loved life and sharing it with the people around her. She loved roller coasters, the Sea-Doo, sailing, and debating the things she believed in. Her softer side was compassionate, optimistic, welcoming, and supportive of her family and friends. She enjoyed puzzles, sewing, gardening, and spending summers at the Cottage. She was predeceased by her parents, brother, Jack, as well her husband of 57 years, Joseph Samuel Corsica, Jr. She is survived by her daughters Laura (John) Elder, Lisa (Mark Belchik) Slavin, grandchildren Michael (Flannery) Antinoro, Jeffery Antinoro, Lindsay (Tucker) Adkins, Zoe (Dillon McCann) Slavin, Tristan Slavin. She is also survived by niece Karen Aubeuf Gregg and nephew John (Michele) Aubeuf, several cousins, great nieces and nephews, and great grandchildren. She is loved by her family and friends she has made over the years and will be profoundly missed by all. A private Celebration of Life will be held in July 2021 in Sodus Point, NY. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to St. Jude Children's Research Hospital.

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The Herald on Oct. 25, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Bass-Cauthen Funeral Home
700 Heckle Boulevard
Rock Hill, SC 29732
(803) 329-4141
MAKE A DONATION
Please consider a donation, as requested by the family.
Memories & Condolences

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved