Mrs. Judith (Judy) A Corsica, 81, passed away on October 17, 2020 at her home in Rock Hill, SC. Her last days were spent surrounded by her loving family. Judy was born to F. John and Betty Aubeuf in Oneida, NY on August 28, 1939. A graduate of William Smith College, Judy received her Master's Degree in Counseling from SUNY Brockport. Judy worked as a high school math teacher and guidance counselor at Gates-Chili Middle School. Judy loved life and sharing it with the people around her. She loved roller coasters, the Sea-Doo, sailing, and debating the things she believed in. Her softer side was compassionate, optimistic, welcoming, and supportive of her family and friends. She enjoyed puzzles, sewing, gardening, and spending summers at the Cottage. She was predeceased by her parents, brother, Jack, as well her husband of 57 years, Joseph Samuel Corsica, Jr. She is survived by her daughters Laura (John) Elder, Lisa (Mark Belchik) Slavin, grandchildren Michael (Flannery) Antinoro, Jeffery Antinoro, Lindsay (Tucker) Adkins, Zoe (Dillon McCann) Slavin, Tristan Slavin. She is also survived by niece Karen Aubeuf Gregg and nephew John (Michele) Aubeuf, several cousins, great nieces and nephews, and great grandchildren. She is loved by her family and friends she has made over the years and will be profoundly missed by all. A private Celebration of Life will be held in July 2021 in Sodus Point, NY. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to St. Jude Children's Research Hospital
.