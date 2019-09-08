Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Judith Ann Mullen. View Sign Service Information Hamilton Funeral Home 4506 Hixson Pike Hixson , TN 37343 (423)-531-3975 Send Flowers Obituary

Ms. Judith Ann Peterson Mullen, born in Minneapolis, Minnesota and making her home in Chattanooga, Tennessee passed away Sunday, September 1, 2019 at her home.



She was the only daughter of the late Harold L. Peterson and the late Doris Middlestadt Curtis. She attended school in Marietta, Georgia, Chicago, Illinois and East Aurora, New York before attending Chattanooga High School, class of '56, and University of Chattanooga and University of Miami.



She worked as an office manager at many medical practices in Chattanooga, Atlanta and Rock Hill, SC , before retiring in 2004. She enjoyed a good life of family, friends, traveling and sailing. She was a member of Privateer Yacht Club. She volunteered since 2005 at Friends of Special Children and is a member of St. Thaddaeus Episcopal Church. She was preceded in death by her husband, Richard Henry Mullen.



She is survived by her children, David Christopher Barnes, Chattanooga; Jeffrey Todd (Marcia) Barnes, Flowery Branch, Georgia; and Diana Jewell (David) Dill, Rock Hill, SC; five grandchildren and one great grandchild.



A celebration of life service will be held at St. Thaddaeus Episcopal Church on Saturday, September 21, 2019 at 12 Noon. The family will receive friends immediately following the service. Refreshments will be provided.



Memorial contributions may be made to Friends of Special Children c/o Signal Center or an Animal rescue of your choice.



www.hamiltonfuneraloptions .com

