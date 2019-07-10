Judith Anne (Malady) Farewell (1945 - 2019)
Judith Anne Farewell, 74, of Wakefield, and formerly of Rock Hill, South Carolina, passed away Saturday. She had lived in Lovington, IL, Stamford, CT, Franklin, VA, Trenton, NJ, Buffalo, Watertown, and Plattsburgh, NY. Born in Watertown, NY, she was a daughter of the late Justin and Mary (Gould) Malady. She led an altruistic and spiritual life and gave of herself to anyone who was in need. She is survived by her partner, Keebler Mills, Jr. of Rock Hill, SC; two daughters, Jean Puerini of Wakefield and Joanna Farewell Campbell of Westborough, MA; and four grandchildren, William (Autumn), Anna, Calvin, and Leo. Visiting hours will be at the Avery-Storti Funeral Home, 88 Columbia Street, Wakefield, Friday July 12, from 4-6:30 pm, followed by a service at 6:30 pm. Burial will be private. Flowers are welcome or memorial donations may be made to the Multiple Sclerosis Society, Greater New England Chapter, 205 Hallene Road, Suite 209, Warwick, RI 02886.For guest book and condolences, averystortifuneralhome.com.
Published in The Herald on July 10, 2019
