Judith Elaine Hart Fetters CATAWBA, SC- Judith Elaine Hart Fetters, age 75, of Catawba, SC, passed away peacefully on August 12, 2020, in her home. Funeral services will be held at 3pm, August 18, at Shield of Faith Church in Rock Hill, SC, with Rev. Larry Soles officiating. Judy was born in Mansfield, Ohio, to Donald and Mary Hart on March 27, 1945. She graduated from Mansfield Senior High School in 1963. On October 26, 1968, she married Tom Fetters, and the couple enjoyed 37 years together, raising two children, Allen (b. 1971,) and Libbie (b.1977.) She worked as an assembler and inspector for INA Bearing for 21 years before officially retiring in 2009. She was a hard worker, sometimes juggling two jobs at once, sacrificing herself out of love for her family through difficult times. She had a passion for reading, favoring mystery novels and westerns, and was very active in her attendance at Shield of Faith, continuing to serve as a greeter into her later years. Her spunk and spirit were the first things people noticed about her, and will now remain some of their most cherished memories of her, followed closely by her beautiful, infectious smile. In all her trials, she always held her faith close to her heart, and her family and all those who loved her look forward to seeing her again on that joyful day of Resurrection. Judy is preceded in death by her loving husband Tom and her parents, Donald and Mary Hart. She is survived by her children, Allen and Libbie; her siblings Glade, Earl, and Joan; and her 9 grandchildren, Cecilia, Zane, Olivia, Phoebe, Sarah, Wyatt, Della, Eli, and Zoe. Memorial donations may be made to the Alzheimer's Association
