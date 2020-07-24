Or Copy this URL to Share

Judith Ann Gaudett-Tesla, 72, died Thursday July 9, 2020.



She is survived by her sons, Joseph Sekelsky (Kim) of Camas, WA and Joseph Tesla (Christine) of Naugatuck, CT; brothers Joe Gaudett of Milford, CT and Thomas Ard of Matthews, NC; sisters Patricia Raucci of Monroe, NC and Joanne Akcer of Milford, CT; grandchildren Robert Tesla and Tessa Sekelsky



A memorial mass will be held at a later date at St. Philip Neri Catholic Church, Fort Mill, SC.



Palmetto Funeral Home of Fort Mill is serving the family.



