Judith Ann Gaudett-Tesla, 72, died Thursday July 9, 2020.
She is survived by her sons, Joseph Sekelsky (Kim) of Camas, WA and Joseph Tesla (Christine) of Naugatuck, CT; brothers Joe Gaudett of Milford, CT and Thomas Ard of Matthews, NC; sisters Patricia Raucci of Monroe, NC and Joanne Akcer of Milford, CT; grandchildren Robert Tesla and Tessa Sekelsky
A memorial mass will be held at a later date at St. Philip Neri Catholic Church, Fort Mill, SC.
Palmetto Funeral Home of Fort Mill is serving the family.
Published in The Herald on Jul. 24, 2020.