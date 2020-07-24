1/
Judith Gaudett-Tesla
1947 - 2020
Judith Ann Gaudett-Tesla, 72, died Thursday July 9, 2020.

She is survived by her sons, Joseph Sekelsky (Kim) of Camas, WA and Joseph Tesla (Christine) of Naugatuck, CT; brothers Joe Gaudett of Milford, CT and Thomas Ard of Matthews, NC; sisters Patricia Raucci of Monroe, NC and Joanne Akcer of Milford, CT; grandchildren Robert Tesla and Tessa Sekelsky

A memorial mass will be held at a later date at St. Philip Neri Catholic Church, Fort Mill, SC.

Palmetto Funeral Home of Fort Mill is serving the family.

Published in The Herald on Jul. 24, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Funeral services provided by
Palmetto Funeral Home
2049 Carolina Place Drive
Fort Mill, SC 29708
803-802-7788
Memories & Condolences

2 entries
July 24, 2020
May God bless you and your family in this time of sorrow. Judy will be missed by many.
Petras Kemeza
Coworker
July 24, 2020
I am very sorry to learn of Judi's passing. We were members together in the Woman's Club of Fort Mill. We also shared a love of good books, and we often shared recommendations. She was a loyal club member and will be missed.
Carolyn Sumner
Acquaintance
