Judy Dianne Pearce
1941 - 2020
Judy Dianne Pearce, 79, of Charleston, SC passed away on Friday, October 9, 2020.

The relatives and friends of Ms. Judy Dianne Pearce are invited to attend her Funeral Service at 11:00 AM, Wednesday, October 14, 2020, at Parks Funeral Home Chapel, 130 West 1st North Street, Summerville. The family will receive friends from 6:00 PM until 8:00 PM, Tuesday evening, October 13, 2020, at the funeral home. Burial will be private.

Judy was born in Lancaster, South Carolina on August 1, 1941. She was the daughter of James and Mary Winn. Dianne enjoyed dancing and all kinds of music. She loved her family and especially doted on her grandchildren, nieces and nephews.

She is survived by her daughters, Beth Winge (Johnny) and Susan Cooper (Tracy); their father, Tommy Pearce and four grandchildren, Courtney Winge, Kristen Cooper, Thomas Cooper and Emily Cooper. Dianne was preceded in death by her parents; her brothers, Stephen Winn and James Winn as well as her sister, Cindy Winn.

Flowers will be accepted or memorial donations can be made to Alzheimer's Association, alz.org.

Arrangements by PARKS FUNERAL HOME, 130 West 1st North Street, Summerville, SC 29483. www.parksfuneralhome.com

Published in The Herald on Oct. 13, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
OCT
13
Visitation
06:00 - 08:00 PM
Parks Funeral Home
OCT
14
Funeral service
11:00 AM
Parks Funeral Home
Funeral services provided by
Parks Funeral Home
130 W. 1st North St.
Summerville, SC 29483
843-873-3440
