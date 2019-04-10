Judy Irene Kee, 71, of Clover, SC, passed away April 7, 2019 at CaroMont Regional Medical Center. She was born April 24, 1947 in Cabarrus County, the daughter of the late Jesse Drye and Clara Lee Coble Drye. Mrs. Kee was a devoted and loving wife, mother and friend. She was a great cook and loved her family very much. She will be dearly missed. She is survived by her loving husband of over 55 years, Sam Kee; son, Samuel "David" Kee and Ashley Parker; grandson, Michael Christopher Kee and wife Dixy; 4 great-grandchildren; close companion & fur baby, Buddy; 4 sisters and 3 brothers. In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her son, Michael Edward Roy Kee; brother, Jimmy Drye, and grandmother, Bessie Coble. A private service was held on Sunday, April 7, 2019. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to the Judy Kee Memorial Fund in c/o Sam Kee, 1007 Willis Farm Road, Clover, SC 29710. The family is being served by the South Chapel of Greene Funeral Service and Crematorium, Gastonia. A guest book is available to sign online at www.greenefuneral.com
Published in The Herald on Apr. 10, 2019