Mrs. Judith Williams Player, 77, passed away on Friday, April 26, 2019 at the Wayne T. Patrick Hospice House.



A memorial service will be held at 3:00 pm on Saturday, May 4, 2019 at Park Baptist Church, with Rev. Dave Kiehn officiating.



Born in Rock Hill, Mrs. Player was the daughter of the late Albert Odell Williams and the late Pauline Small Williams. She was also preceded in death by her grandson, Justice Slaton and her brother, Dell Williams. She was retired from Exxon as an accountant and also worked at Samaritan's Purse. She was a member of Park Baptist Church where she taught Sunday school and sang in the choir. She also sang with Sweet Adelines International. She was a loving and giving person who served her church family as well as her own family.



Surviving are her husband, Charles Ray Player; her son, Bill Slaton of Rock Hill; four grandchildren, Jamie Slaton of Houston, TX, Autumn Jones, James Slaton and Nick Slaton, all of Rock Hill; her sister, Ethel Hope of Rock Hill; her brother, Pat Williams of Chester; and her niece, Tiffany Cramer of Fort Mill.



The family will receive friends immediately following the service at the church.



In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made in Mrs. Player's name to Park Baptist Church, 717 E. Main St., Rock Hill, SC, 29730.

