1/
Judy Rawls Clark Smith
1948 - 2020
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Judy's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Judy Rawls Clark Smith, 72, recently residing at Marchbanks Assisted Living and Memory Care in Anderson, SC died Wednesday, July 15 after a long battle with Alzheimer's.

Born and raised in Rock Hill, she was the daughter of the late Pride Massey Rawls and Ruth Mitchell Rawls. She was an active member of Mount Holly United Methodist Church for many years.

Judy is survived by sons, William 'Chris' Clark (Deann) of Anderson and Timothy 'Rhett' Clark (Melissa) of Aiken; brother Kenneth Rawls (Sandra) of Greer; and grandchildren Morgan and Maegan Clark and Forrest and Farrah Bell.

She was preceded in death by her husband, Revenia Jackson Smith, and she will be interred with him in the mausoleum at Fort Jackson National Cemetery.

A celebration of her life will be held at a later date.

Memorials may be made to Mount Holly United Methodist Church, Building Fund, 1996 Mt. Holly Rd., Rock Hill, SC 29730.

Sullivan-King Mortuary

www.sullivanking.com

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The Herald on Jul. 17, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Sullivan-King Mortuary - Anderson
3205 North Highway 81
Anderson, SC 29621
(864) 225-5431
Memories & Condolences

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
Make a charitable donation in honor of a loved one.
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved