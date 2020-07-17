Judy Rawls Clark Smith, 72, recently residing at Marchbanks Assisted Living and Memory Care in Anderson, SC died Wednesday, July 15 after a long battle with Alzheimer's.Born and raised in Rock Hill, she was the daughter of the late Pride Massey Rawls and Ruth Mitchell Rawls. She was an active member of Mount Holly United Methodist Church for many years.Judy is survived by sons, William 'Chris' Clark (Deann) of Anderson and Timothy 'Rhett' Clark (Melissa) of Aiken; brother Kenneth Rawls (Sandra) of Greer; and grandchildren Morgan and Maegan Clark and Forrest and Farrah Bell.She was preceded in death by her husband, Revenia Jackson Smith, and she will be interred with him in the mausoleum at Fort Jackson National Cemetery.A celebration of her life will be held at a later date.Memorials may be made to Mount Holly United Methodist Church, Building Fund, 1996 Mt. Holly Rd., Rock Hill, SC 29730.Sullivan-King Mortuary