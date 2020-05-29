Courageous to the very end, Judy Pat Redman passed away on Tuesday, May 26, 2020 after a long illness.
A Celebration of Life service will be held at a later date.
Judy was a wonderful, loving lady always ready to help others. She was an amazing wife, mother, grandmother and friend. She had a wonderful countenance and a warm heart.
Born in Rock Hill, SC, Judy was the daughter of the late Julius and Margaret Allen Ayers. She was also preceded in death by her brother, William "Bill" Ayers, Sr. She was a 1960 graduate of Rock Hill High School and earned Bachelor and Master's Degrees from Winthrop University as well as advanced graduate studies at the University of South Carolina.
Judy was an elementary school teacher and later a Rock Hill School District Administrator for many years. She enjoyed serving as Executive Secretary for the SCIRA/PSLA. The organization created the Judy Redman Lifetime Achievement Award, now presented for outstanding literacy service.
Surviving are her husband, Jerry Redman; her son, Kenneth "Kip" Humphries, Jr. (Brandy); her daughter, Deni Humphries; her beloved granddaughters, Samantha and Reese Humphries; her stepdaughter, Teri Teed; her stepson, Jay Redman (Nancy); her aunt and uncle, Bob and Jerri Allen; her niece, Jenny Ayers Ray; several cousins; and her pets, Tanner and Boomer.
Memorials may be made in Mrs. Redman's name to Oakland Baptist Church, 1067 Oakland Ave., Rock Hill, SC 29732, where she has been a member for many years; or to Levine Cancer Institute, 1021 Morehead Medical Dr., Charlotte, NC 28204.
Greene Funeral Home Northwest Chapel is assisting the Redman family and condolences may be made at www.greenefuneralhome.net.
Published in The Herald on May 29, 2020.