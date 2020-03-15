Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Judy Simpson Herron. View Sign Service Information Heritage Funeral Home - Weddington Chapel 3700 Forest Lawn Dr Matthews , NC 28104 (704)-846-3771 Send Flowers Obituary

Judy Simpson Herron, 74, died Wednesday, March 4, 2020 at Hospice House of Union County. A service of remembrance will be held at 2 PM Saturday, April 4 at Heritage Funeral Home in Indian Trail. Family and friends gathering at 1pm. Internment at First Baptist Church of Indian Trail Cemetery.



Mrs. Herron was born March 13, 1945 in Union County, NC to the late Rachel Herron and William Ira Simpson, Jr. Judy followed the family tradition of selling pumpkins and Christmas trees. She had the Simpson green thumb and kept a beautiful flower garden when she was well. She loved her pets, people, always had a good joke and enjoyed collecting vintage glass. But nothing was as important to her as her huge loving family, who will miss her greatly.



In addition to her parents, Judy was preceded in death by her husband, John Herron; and by her brother, Johnny Simpson. She is survived by her son, Shawn Mitchell Austin (Christy) of Little Rock, Ar; daughter Judith Crystal Austin of York, SC; grandchildren, Damein Fulghum, Joshua Austin, Christopher Inns (Jennifer), Calvin Austin, and Audri Thomason; great-grandchildren, Evan Martin, Easton Martin, Riley Inns, Able Inns, Sawyer Inns, Aden McIntosh, Odin Thomason, Ryker Thomason, Elysia D'Anthony, and Remy Austin. She is also survived by her brothers, Gary Simpson, Toby Simpson, Randy Simpson, and her sisters Vickie Simpson, Kathy Edwards, Pam Stearns, and Lisa Sepahrom; and by many nieces, nephews, cousins, aunts, and uncles.

