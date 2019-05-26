Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Judy Zeldin. View Sign Send Flowers Obituary

Judy Grace Neely Zeldin ARCADIA, CA - Judy Grace Neely Zeldin passed away May 16, 2019, at her home in Arcadia, CA. Memorial service will be private. Born in Rock Hill, South Carolina, Judy was preceded in death by her parents, Harry and Martha Neely, and her brother Gene Neely. Judy is survived by her husband of 34 years, Burt Zeldin, sister Christie Caveny (Herb), sister-in-law Betty Neely, nieces Jeanne Bell (Paul), Kristen Gordon (Mike), Ashley Carlisle (Drew), Emily Caveny, Wesley Caveny, three great-nephews, four great-nieces, Burt's sons Brian (Leslie) and Mark (Evan & Emily). Judy graduated from Rock Hill High School in 1963 and attended Kings College business school. She moved to California and worked many years for several legal firms. The family is so thankful for Judy's wonderful caretakers with Comfort Keepers in Arcadia, CA. In honor of Judy's brother, Gene, memorials can be made to The Gideons, P.O. Box 314, Fort Mill, SC 29716 or online at www.gideons.org or in honor of Judy's love for cats, memorials can be made to Humane Society of York County, 8177 Regent Parkway Suite 103, Fort Mill, SC 29715 or online at www.humanesocietyofyork county.org Published in The Herald on May 26, 2019 Print | View Guest Book | Return to Today's Obituaries for The Herald Follow this Obituary Follow via email *Please enter a valid email address. Bookmark this memorial on Facebook with the My Memorials™ application. My Memorials™ helps you honor departed family members, friends, and even favorite celebrities – all on your Facebook page. on Facebook. The My Memorials Facebook app allows you to: Connect with memorials that are important to you.

