Mrs. Judy Rose Zumski LaFoe, 56 passed away Wednesday, February 20, 2019 at the Wayne T. Patrick Hospice House in Rock Hill, SC.



Mrs. LaFoe was born in Chicago, IL and the daughter of the late Edward Zumski and the late Harriett Trapp Zumski. She formerly worked as a service desk manager at Jewel Osco and Travel Services in Fort Mill. She helped start the Fort Mill Pink Out for Breast Cancer, was a team mom for the Fort Mill High School Football and Track Teams, and the Treasurer for the Fort Mill High School Booster Club. In addition to her parents, Mrs. LaFoe was preceded in death by her brother, James Zumski; her sister, Nancy Weishaupt; and her father-in-law, Lorin LaFoe, Sr.



A memorial service for Mrs. LaFoe will be held 2:00 pm, Tuesday, February 26, 2019 at Greene Funeral Home Northwest Chapel, 2133 Ebenezer Road. The family will receive friends immediately following the service at the funeral home.



Mrs. LaFoe is survived by her husband, Lorin George LaFoe, Jr; her son, Joshua L. LaFoe of Fort Mill; her brothers, Gary Zumski (Adele) of McHenry, IL and Edward Zumski of McHenry, IL; her sister, Cheryl Thielsen (Jerry) of McHenry, IL; and her mother-in-law, Marilyn LaFoe of Chandler, AZ.



In lieu of flowers, memorial may be made to , 1901 Brunswick Ave., Suite 100, Charlotte, NC 28207.



