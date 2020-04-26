Mrs. Julia Mae Wallace Crawford passed away on Wednesday, April 22, 2020 at Piedmont Medical Center. Survivors include her children, James Wallace and Juliette Davis, both of Rock Hill, Lori Crawford of Lake Wylie, SC, and
Anthony Crawford of Rock Hill; 5 grandchildren, Amy Wallace and Tashara Woodard(Jamal), both of Fort Mill, SC, DeVonte Leach of Rock Hill, LaManda Johnson(Rameek) of Fort Mill, SC, and Devane Leach of Fort Mill, SC ; 12 great-grandchildren; 8 stepchildren; and two sisters, Barbie Davis and Bertha McKee, both of Rock Hill. Viewing for Mrs. Crawford will be 12-4pm Sunday at Robinson Funeral Home. The funeral service will be private.
Published in The Herald on Apr. 26, 2020