Miss Julie Ann Jones, 51, of Chester, died Tuesday, June 9, 2020 at her home. Due to the impact of Covid-19 a private graveside service will be held. She was born February 14, 1969 in Chester, SC and was a daughter of James T. Jones and the late Mabel Patricia Connor Jones. She was a graduate of Chester High School and was formerly employed with Heileg-Meyers and was also a waitress. Julie was baptized at Parkway Baptist Church and she sometimes attended First Church of the Nazarene. In addition to her father she is survived by one sister, Angela Michelle"Mickie" Jones Wyatt of Chester, SC; one niece, Amy Stukes, (Phillip); one nephew, Jensen K. Price, (Lauren), both of Gaston, SC; three great nephews, Cameron, Brent and Jaxon Stukes and one great niece Sadie Price. Memorials may be made to St. Jude Children's Research Hospital, 501 St, Jude Place, Memphis, TN 38105-1905. Online condolences may be made to the family at www.barronfuneralhome.com
To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The Herald on Jun. 12, 2020.