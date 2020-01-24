Julie Nicole Bartlett Taylor ROCK HILL, SC - Julie Bartlett Taylor, 48, passed away tragically Friday, Jan. 17, at her home in Rock Hill following a senseless act of domestic violence. Julie was a devoted mother and a beloved nurse for more than 20 years. A memorial service to celebrate Julie's life will held on Friday, Jan. 24, at 7pm at The Magnolia Room, 4017 Laurel Creek Dr. in Rock Hill. Everyone is invited. Please wear purple to for domestic violence awareness. Julie was born in Bedford, IN to Robert and Patty Bartlett. She is survived by her daughter, Emma Kate Taylor, siblings Nancy Limp, Susan Bowman & Thomas Bartlett, along with several nephews, nieces and cousins. Julie had many friends that love her and will forever miss her smile. In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to a GoFundMe account for her daughter: https://www.gofundme.com/f/forever-missed
Published in The Herald on Jan. 24, 2020