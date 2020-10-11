Loretta "June" Hyman Lovelace, 87, went home to be with our Lord on Friday, October 9, 2020. June was preceded in death by her husband, William "Bill" Lovelace; her son, Ricky D. Lovelace; and her brother, James Hyman.
June is survived by her daughters, Delta Williams, Patricia White, Billie McFadden (Paul), Kaye Jones and Phyllis Graham (Lewis). For all that knew her, knows she is also survived by numerous grandchildren, great-grandchildren, and great-great-grandchildren.
A special thank you to her caregivers, Tina Gladden and Pat Troupe.
A Celebration of Life for June will be held at Calvary Baptist Church on Monday, October 12, 2020 at 3pm. Her grandson, Pastor Eddie Williams, will be officiating.
Greene Funeral Home Northwest Chapel is assisting the Lovelace family and condolences may be made at www.greenefuneralhome.net
