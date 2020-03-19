Guest Book View Sign Service Information M.L. Ford & Sons Funeral Home 209 North Main Street Clover , SC 29710 (803)-222-9001 Graveside service 2:00 PM Oakdale Presbyterian Church Cemetery Visitation Following Services Send Flowers Obituary





Through her years, June Stowe McMackin was foremost a wife, a mother, a grandmother, a woman of God, an entertainer and an educator. She was a lifelong (98 years & 339 days to be exact) resident of the Bethany, SC community. And through those years she enriched the lives and the community around her. From being an active member of Oakdale Presbyterian Church to hosting her and Grandpa's much-loved Halloween party. Where she was the 'scary witch' and he was the 'gotcha man'. Stirring her cauldron over an open fire to the delight of the country raised kids who came from far and wide to enjoy the show and grab all the candy they could. And after retirement, she spent 10+ years on the living history farm at Kings Mountain State Park where she donned period clothes that she had handsewn, weaved on an open loom, cooked over an open fire to show what life was really like for our forebears.



All the while, spending her years on the farm with her beloved husband, Bryant. Sowing, picking, snapping and canning. Raising her children and teaching her grandchildren the beauty of just sitting, rocking and snapping beans. Making the sweetest sweet tea and the most delicious chicken & dumplings. But also, the driest turkey you've ever had.



In her later years, she enjoyed the simple things in life. Feeding and watching her cat, Jane McCarter, play in the yard and watching the birds and goats through her living room window.



She will forever be remembered in our family for her devotion to her husband and family, to God and to her community.



As much as she will be missed, we are happy she is now reunited with grandpa and they can drive off to the pearly gates in their golf cart together.



Mrs. McMackin passed away Tuesday, March 17, 2020 at her home. She was born April 26, 1921 on Whitworth Road, Bethany, SC, June was preceded in death by her husband, Bryant Clay McMackin, her parents, M.L. and Grace Stowe, her son-in-law, Dr. John T. Warlick, III, and six brothers. She is survived by her children, Barbara McMackin Warlick of Gastonia, NC, Judy McMackin Adams and David Adams of Clover, SC and Timothy McMackin also of Clover, SC and her four grandchildren and seven great grandchildren.



Graveside service will be 2:00 p.m. Friday, March 20, 2020 at Oakdale Presbyterian Church Cemetery. The family will receive friends following the service.



The family would like to thank Nancy Wyatt for her care, companionship, and love during the past two years.



Online condolences may be made at



M. L. Ford & Sons Funeral Home, Clover, SC is serving the family of Mrs. McMackin.

How can you be asked to use so few words about a woman who almost lived 99 years? It would probably help not to waste the first two sentences. But as my grandma would say to me on many an occasion...just take your little red wagon and do what you want. So, I will.Through her years, June Stowe McMackin was foremost a wife, a mother, a grandmother, a woman of God, an entertainer and an educator. She was a lifelong (98 years & 339 days to be exact) resident of the Bethany, SC community. And through those years she enriched the lives and the community around her. From being an active member of Oakdale Presbyterian Church to hosting her and Grandpa's much-loved Halloween party. Where she was the 'scary witch' and he was the 'gotcha man'. Stirring her cauldron over an open fire to the delight of the country raised kids who came from far and wide to enjoy the show and grab all the candy they could. And after retirement, she spent 10+ years on the living history farm at Kings Mountain State Park where she donned period clothes that she had handsewn, weaved on an open loom, cooked over an open fire to show what life was really like for our forebears.All the while, spending her years on the farm with her beloved husband, Bryant. Sowing, picking, snapping and canning. Raising her children and teaching her grandchildren the beauty of just sitting, rocking and snapping beans. Making the sweetest sweet tea and the most delicious chicken & dumplings. But also, the driest turkey you've ever had.In her later years, she enjoyed the simple things in life. Feeding and watching her cat, Jane McCarter, play in the yard and watching the birds and goats through her living room window.She will forever be remembered in our family for her devotion to her husband and family, to God and to her community.As much as she will be missed, we are happy she is now reunited with grandpa and they can drive off to the pearly gates in their golf cart together.Mrs. McMackin passed away Tuesday, March 17, 2020 at her home. She was born April 26, 1921 on Whitworth Road, Bethany, SC, June was preceded in death by her husband, Bryant Clay McMackin, her parents, M.L. and Grace Stowe, her son-in-law, Dr. John T. Warlick, III, and six brothers. She is survived by her children, Barbara McMackin Warlick of Gastonia, NC, Judy McMackin Adams and David Adams of Clover, SC and Timothy McMackin also of Clover, SC and her four grandchildren and seven great grandchildren.Graveside service will be 2:00 p.m. Friday, March 20, 2020 at Oakdale Presbyterian Church Cemetery. The family will receive friends following the service.The family would like to thank Nancy Wyatt for her care, companionship, and love during the past two years.Online condolences may be made at www.mlfordsons.com M. L. Ford & Sons Funeral Home, Clover, SC is serving the family of Mrs. McMackin. Published in The Herald on Mar. 19, 2020 Print | View Guest Book | Return to Today's Obituaries for The Herald Email Obituary Follow this Obituary Follow via email *Please enter a valid email address. Bookmark this memorial on Facebook with the My Memorials™ application. My Memorials™ helps you honor departed family members, friends, and even favorite celebrities – all on your Facebook page. on Facebook. The My Memorials Facebook app allows you to: Connect with memorials that are important to you.

with memorials that are important to you. Get updates on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed.

on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed. Share your memories with your Facebook friends. VIEW YOUR MY MEMORIALS PAGE OR Return to Obituary Thank you. You have now memorializedon Facebook. No, ThanksGO CLOSE Close