Junius Moss
1939 - 2020
Sharon, SC-Junius Horace Moss, 84 of Sharon, S.C. passed away Wednesday, June 17, 2020 at his home.

A Celebration of Life will be held 5 PM, Saturday, June 20, 2020 at the home of Joey Moss, 1607 Sutton Springs Road, York, S.C. 29745.

Junius was born February 14, 1936 to the late Junius Moss and Sallie Dover Moss in Sharon.

He is survived by his wife, Frances Clark Moss, children, Jeffrey Moss (Cindy), Gary, Cindi (Allen), Sharon (Mike), Angi (Tim), Krystle (Sam), Shirley, Michael (Kara), siblings, Doris M. Thomas (Twin Sister), Lycoania Passmore (Eddie), Ronald Moss (Louise), Lorrene M. Griffin (Charles), Jimmy Moss, 18 grandchildren and 30 great grandchildren.

In addition to his parents he his preceded in death by his daughter, Kimberly and his infant son.

Memorials may be made to Philadelphia UMC, 2260 Chester Hwy. York, SC 29745.

Online condolences may be made to the family at www.brattonfuneralhome.com.

Bratton Funeral Home in York is serving the Moss family.

Published in The Herald on Jun. 21, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Bratton Funeral Home
1455 Highway 321 North
York, SC 29745
803-684-1880
