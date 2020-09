Karen Denise Chambers, 60, of York, SC, passed away on Tuesday, September 15, 2020.Karen was born on June 5, 1960 in York County. She was the daughter of the late Roy Chambers and Nell Ross Chambers. She is survived by her sister, Lisa Hall (John), brother, Keith Chambers, and caretakers, Glenn and Linda Dover.Online condolences may be made to the family at www.brattonfuneralhome.com Bratton Funeral Home in York is serving the Chambers family.