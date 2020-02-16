Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Karen Epps Melton. View Sign Service Information Palmetto Funeral Home 2049 Carolina Place Drive Fort Mill , SC 29708 (803)-802-7788 Send Flowers Obituary

Karen Epps Melton, 68, of Fort Mill, passed away peacefully Thursday, February 13, 2020 at home surrounded by her loving family. She was born May 21, 1951 in Fort Mill, SC, daughter of the late Frank & Erlene Howey Epps.



In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her son, Chadwick "Chad" Joseph Melton & her brother, Dave Mullis.



Karen graduated from Winthrop University with a master's degree in education. She taught second grade at Fort Mill Elementary School. She was also the owner & broker in charge of Melton Realty. She enjoyed reading & shopping & in her younger years horseback riding & competing. Karen was a member of Unity Presbyterian Church. A devoted wife, loving mother, grandmother, sister & friend, she will be deeply missed.



She is survived by her husband of 48 years, John "Tommy" Thomas Melton; daughters, Mitzi Melton Grappone of Columbia, SC & Mary Beth Melton and fiance, John Kendall of Greenville, SC; grandson, Brighton Kendall of Greenville, SC; & sister-in-law, Peggy Melton Sanders of Rock Hill.



A Celebration of Karen's Life will be held at 2:00 PM, Sunday, February 16, 2020 at Palmetto Funeral Home. The family will receive friends immediately following the service at the funeral home.



In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made in Karen's memory to Hospice and Community Care, PO Box 993, Rock Hill, SC 29731.



