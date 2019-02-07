Obituary Guest Book View Sign

Mrs. Karen M. Griffin, 65, passed away on Tuesday, February 5, 2019 at Agape Hospice House & Suites in Lexington, SC.



The funeral service will be held at 2:00 pm on Friday, February 8, 2019 at Northside Baptist Church, with Dr. Scott Davis and Dr. Jerry Sosebee officiating. Burial will be in Grandview Memorial Park - Cherry Road.



Born in Rock Hill, SC, Mrs. Griffin was the daughter of the late Otis Waldo Montgomery and the late Violet Ghant Montgomery. She was also preceded in death by her brothers, Otis Wayne Montgomery and Jerry Kenneth Montgomery. She was a member of Northside Baptist Church and was a fund raiser for several different charities and scholarships. She loved her family and had a very contagious smile.



Surviving are her husband, Charles F. Griffin; her son, Kevin Eric Griffin of Rock Hil; her sister, Lucille Boan of Rock Hill; four grandchildren, Zachary Eric Griffin, Austin Charles Griffin, Ashton John Griffin and Alexis Marie Griffin; and many loving nieces and nephews.



The family will receive friends from 12:00 pm-1:30 pm (prior to the service) on Friday, February 8, 2019 at Northside Baptist Church, 1140 Curtis Street, Rock Hill, SC.



Memorials may be made in Mrs. Griffin's name to Northside Baptist Church, Missions, 1140 Curtis St., Rock Hill, SC, 29730.



www.greenefuneralhome.net

