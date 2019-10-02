Mrs. Karen R. Hurst, 63, formerly of Rock Hill, passed away on Monday, September 30, 2019 at Greenville Memorial Hospital.
A memorial service will be held at a later date.
Born in Rock Hill, Mrs. Hurst was the daughter of the late William Alfred Rawdon and the late Martha Rollins Roach. She was also preceded in death by her twin sister, Sharon Benton. She was a surgical tech for Chester Memorial Hospital for 8 years and then at Piedmont Medical Center for 8 years. She had a million dollar smile and enjoyed reading and shopping. Most of all she enjoyed spending time with her family. She was a follower of Christ.
Surviving are her husband, John Hurst; her son, Josh (Crystal) Hurst of Rock Hill; three daughters, Amanda (Bobby) Simmons of Woodruff, SC, Trisha (Marvin) Kearley of Sharon, SC and Angel (Rusty) Hudson of Catawba, SC; thirteen grandchildren; one great-granddaughter; her sister, Debbie (David) Helms of York, SC; a niece, Lori White and a nephew, Davie Helms and their families.
The family will receive friends from 6:00 pm-7:30 pm on Thursday, October 3, 2019 at Greene Funeral Home Northwest Chapel, 2133 Ebenezer Road, Rock Hill.
Condolences may be made at www.greenefuneralhome.net.
Published in The Herald on Oct. 2, 2019