Karen L Hammond, 68 of Rock Hill went to be with the Lord on November 12,2019.
She was a beloved Daughter, Mother, Grandmother and a friend to All.
She was preceded in death by her parents James and Thelma Hammond, two sons Christopher and Kevin Cunnup, and brothers Ronnie and Jeff Hammond.
Those left to cherish her memories are her two sons David and John Paul Cunnup and her grandchildren Jacob, Bailey, Taylor, Ethan, Grayson & Brice and brother Mitch (Judy) Hammond.
Family will receive friends at 613 Arch Dr.
Memorial Services will be held Sunday, Nov 17, 2019 at 3:00PM at Lakewood Baptist Church, 3520 Mt. Gallant Rd, Rock Hill SC, Officiant Pastor Jerry Devinney. Services entrusted to Parker Funeral Home.
Published in The Herald on Nov. 15, 2019