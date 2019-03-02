Katherine Alice Louden Clarkson, 87, of Clover passed away on Thursday, February 28, 2019.
|
Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Katherine Alice (Louden) Clarkson.
Born January 12, 1932, Katherine was the daughter of the late James Louden and Martha Gordon Louden.
She is survived by her daughters, Kathy Harnatkiewicz (Charles), Dolores "DJ" Marshall (Wylie), sons; Roy Clarkson (Mary), Don Clarkson (Debbie), David James "Butch" Clarkson, Edward "Eddie" Clarkson, step-children, Ronnie Harrell and Cheryl Lee (Gary), half-brothers, Allen Louden, Kenneth Louden, grandchildren; Casey Clark, Ren Harnatkiewicz, Chris Clarkson, Cathy Crain, Crissy Carter, Katrina Davies, Richard Carter, Bryan Carter, Lorchelle Howard, Dione Clarkson, twenty-six great grandchildren, and one great-great grandchild.
In addition to her parents, Katherine was preceded in death by her grandson, Roy Clarkson, Jr.
In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to Interim Hospice at 154 Amendment Ave. Suite 106, Rock Hill, SC 29732.
Online condolences may be made to the family at www.brattonfuneralhome.com.
Bratton Funeral Home in York is serving the Clarkson family.
Bratton Funeral Home
1455 Highway 321 North
York, SC 29745
803-684-1880
Published in The Herald on Mar. 2, 2019