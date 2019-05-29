Mrs. Katherine Christine Gregory Martin, 80, passed away Thursday, May 16, 2019 at Atrium Health-Pineville in Charlotte, NC.
Mrs. Martin was born in Foley, AL and the daughter of the late James and Mattie Gregory. She was a member of Forest Hills Presbyterian Church in Charlotte, NC and own and operated several beauty salons. Mrs. Martin loved to crochet, paint, dance and travel. In addition to her parents, Mrs. Martin was preceded in death by her husband, Charles Martin.
A memorial service for Mrs. Martin will be 2:00pm, Saturday, June 1, 2019 at Greene Funeral Home Northwest Chapel, 2133 Ebenezer Road, Rock Hill. The family will have a gathering of family and friends following the service at the home.
Mrs. Martin is survived by her son, Douglas Luckey (Gloria Bowman) of Rock Hill; her daughter, Michelle Faulkenberry (Brian) of Rock Hill; her brother, James W. Gregory of Foley, AL and her 15 grandchildren and 20 great-grandchildren.
Memorials may be made to , 919 N. Michigan Ave., Ste 1100, Chicago, IL 60611-1676
Published in The Herald on May 29, 2019