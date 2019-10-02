Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Katherine Dieterich. View Sign Send Flowers Obituary

Katherine Whitner Dieterich LEWISVILLE, TX - Katherine "Kitty" Dieterich passed away on September 16th, 2019, in Lewisville, Texas. She was born to William Church Whitner Jr. and Maude Minter Whitner in Rock Hill, South Carolina on April 26, 1936. An only child, Kitty was surrounded with love and support from family and friends throughout her life and she returned that love a thousand times over. She graduated from the prestigious St. Margaret's School in Tappahannock, Virginia, and went on to study at the University of South Carolina Columbia and the Maryland General Hospital School of Nursing. There she met Louis Dieterich and settled down to start a family. While she was kept busy with four small children, Kitty stayed active singing lead with the Dundalk chapter of Sweet Adelines. Kitty made a positive impact on the lives of so many young people through her work with the PTA, the Episcopal Young Churchmen, Boy Scouts, Girl Scouts and the New Hope Learning Center. She also worked with several animal advocacy groups, most recently the Animal Allies of Texas. For decades she enjoyed breeding and showing her purebred cats and was active in both the CFA and TICA. She worked to improve many recognized breeds and was always ready to help newcomers to the hobby. She is survived by daughters Laura Fox and husband Bill of Chesilhurst, New Jersey, Cindy Meridith and husband William of Lewisville, Texas, sons William Dieterich and wife Sarah of Dallas, Texas and Whitner Dieterich and wife Sherry of Shady Shores, Texas. She is survived by nine grandchildren and one great grandchild. She was preceded in death by her daughter Laurie Dieterich and her stepbrother William Tupman. In lieu of flowers, donations can be sent to Animal Allies of Texas.

