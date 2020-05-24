Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Katherine Jane Oneppo. View Sign Service Information Barron Funeral Home 133 Wylie Street Chester , SC 29706 (803)-385-2119 Send Flowers Obituary

Mrs. Katherine Jane Westerlund Oneppo, 97, died Thursday, May 21, 2020 at her home. A private graveside service will be held on Saturday, May 23, 2020 at Edgemoor ARP Church Cemetery with Rev. Bob Elliot officiating Mrs. Oneppo was born August 7, 1922 in Edgemoor, SC and was a daughter of the late Alva Melton Westerlund and Julia May Clinton Westerlund. She was a graduate of Edgemoor High School and attended Winthrop College. Mrs. Oneppo was retired from Rock Hill Printing and finishing and was a Veteran of the US Navy WAVES having served during WW II and also played on the WAVES basketball team. Jane was a fabulous cook and was known for her homemade pizza and cinnamon rolls and yeast rolls. She was a member of Edgemoor ARP Church and Edgemoor FCL. She is survived by three sons, Anthony "Butch" Oneppo, Jr. (Susan) , Donald R. Oneppo (Donna), David M. Oneppo, (Shelle) all of Edgemoor, SC; three grandchildren, Brittany Jane Oneppo of Edgemoor, SC, Angela Oneppo of Rock Hill, SC and Richard Oneppo (Adrienne) of Rock Hill, SC; four great-grandchildren, Alexis, Will, Azlynn,Iris; ; one niece, Barbara B. Westbrook of Edgemoor, SC; daughter-in-law Kathy Edwards of Rock Hill, SC; numerous nieces and nephews; She was preceded in death by her husband of over 57 years Anthony Louis Oneppo,Sr; three sister, Maude W. Buck, Alva M. Rogers, Ruth Dickson; Brother, Frank Ward Westerlund and Albert "Rastus" Foch Westerlund. Memorials may be made to Edgemoor ARP Church, PO Box 20, Edgemoor, SC 29712. Online condolences may be made to the family at

