Katherine Sandra Deaver Gordon, 74, of Moncks Corner, South Carolina, wife of the late Theron Wayne Gordon, entered into eternal rest Saturday, August 29, 2020. All services will be private. Arrangements are being handled by J. Henry Stuhr, Inc. Mount Pleasant Chapel.
Sandra was born March 21, 1946 in Rock Hill, South Carolina, daughter of the late John Robert 'Jack' Bigger and Grace Smith Bigger. Sandra graduated from Rock Hill High School in 1964 and earned a Bachelor of Science degree from Winthrop University. Although Sandra spent most of her life in the Rock Hill/Fort Mill area, for a brief time, Sandra and her first husband, Steve Deaver, lived in Texas while he was in the Air Force. After their divorce, she continued to work full time and raise their two children in Rock Hill. She retired from a long career at York General/Piedmont Medical Center where she served as Chemistry Supervisor (MT, ASCP) in the laboratory.
Sandra and Wayne eloped in St. Augustine, Florida in 1994 after which they resided in Fort Mill, SC. During their marriage, they spent many fun days at air shows. She was a collector of Native American pottery and, seemingly, thousands of family photos. A habit handed down from her mother, Grace, to be sure. While many fun moments were to be had, Sandra never got over her daughter, Lisa, ending her life after a lifetime of drug abuse. Wayne faithfully cared for Sandra until his passing in early 2020. After Wayne passed, Sandra moved to Moncks Corner to be closer to her remaining child, Chuck, and his family.
While her time in Moncks Corner was short, she enjoyed family meals and watching sunsets at her son's home. Sandra spent time at MUSC and LifeCare Center after taking a fall and suffering a broken left femur. After her release from LifeCare Center, the family was informed of a positive Covid-19 test result taken just before her release. Recovery at home became too much and she was readmitted to MUSC. She was later transferred to Roper Hospice Cottage in Mt Pleasant, SC. The staff at the Cottage were amazing during this time of very limited access due to COVID restrictions.
She is survived by her son, Charles Stephen Deaver Jr. (Shannondoah) of Moncks Corner, SC; her sister, Cindy Bigger Scott of Rock Hill, SC; her grandchildren, Susannah Grace Deaver, Charles Stephen "Tradd" Deaver III, and Savannah Jacqueline Deaver, all of Charleston, SC, and Grace Katherine "Gracie" Reuss of Nashville, TN. She was preceded in death by her daughter, Lisa Nannette Deaver Ash.
The family would like to thank the staff of Pruitt Home Health, especially Chris Strange, her loving care giver Keisha and the amazing staff at Roper Hospice Cottage for the care and attention shown to Sandra during her last months.
Memorials may be made to the Roper Foundation, 125 Doughty Street, Suite 790, Charleston, SC 29403. Please specify Roper Hospice Cottage for any memorials.
