Mrs. Kathleen H Gillespie age 91 of Fort Mill, SC passed away Thursday March 21, 2019 at her home. Mrs. Gillespie was the widow of the late Gilmer N Gillespie. Also was a member of Westerly Hills Baptist Church of Fort Mill, SC where she prepared herself to meet our Lord and Savior.
|
Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Kathleen Helen Gillespie.
She was born in Chester County and was the daughter of the late James B Henson and Dollie B Henson.
Survived by her daughters Brenda G Ferguson of Rock Hill, Judy L Williams of Fort Mill and Kathy H Welch of Fort Mill and 2 sons; Fred G Gillespie of Fort Mill and Danny T Gillespie of Clover; 8 Grandchildren, 15 Great Grandchildren and 1 Great Great Grandchild. 1 Brother, Jimmy Henson.
A funeral service will be held on Monday, March 25, 2019 at 2:00 pm at Palmetto Funeral Home, 2049 Carolina Place Drive Fort Mill, SC 29708. The family will receive friends and family at 1:00 PM at funeral home and other times at her home. Interment will follow at Union ARP Cemetery in Richburg, SC.
Memorials may be made to Providence Care, Hope In Action, 1736 Old York Road, York, SC 29745
Palmetto Funeral Home of Fort Mill is serving the families.
Palmetto Funeral Home
2049 Carolina Place Drive
Fort Mill, SC 29708
803-802-7788
Published in The Herald on Mar. 24, 2019