Mrs. Kathleen Newton Langley, age 71, passed away Thursday, February 7, 2019 at White Oak Manor. She was born April 23, 1947 in Andrews, SC, a daughter of the late Norman Lee Newton and Letha Mae Martin Newton and was the wife of the late James Randall Langley. Mrs. Langley had been employed with Springs Industries. She enjoyed dirt track racing while watching her son race. She loved all of her family, especially her grandchildren. Mrs. Langley is survived by two sons, Scott Langley and his wife, Mary Lynn of Rock Hill and Jeff Langley and his wife, Pam of Lancaster; a sister, Shirley Newton; a brother, Norman Newton Jr, and his wife, Edith all of Lancaster; and six grandchildren, Josh Langley, Haven Langley, Rhae Langley, Blake Langley, Will Langley and Kade Langley. Mrs. Langley was preceded in death by a son, Jamie Langley, a brother, David Newton and three sisters, Retha Vincent, Mary Lucas and Ernestine Crenshaw. The Celebration of Life Funeral Service for Mrs. Langley will be 3:00 pm Sunday, February 10, 2019 at The Chapel of Burgess Funeral Home by Rev. Mike Haynes. The family will receive friends following the service and suggest memorial contributions be made to the , 950 West Faris Road, Greenville, SC 29605. An online guest register is available on the obituaries page at

