Kathleen (Wyatt) McDaniel
1932 - 2020
Kathleen Wyatt McDaniel, 88, of York, SC, passed away on Monday, October 26, 2020 peacefully at her home.

A graveside service will be held at 11:00 AM on Friday, October 30, 2020 at New Zion UMC Cemetery in Smyrna, SC with the Reverend Donald Love officiating. The family will receive friends following the graveside service in the church cemetery.

Kathleen was born on September 9, 1932 in York County. She was the daughter of the late Elvester Ezell Wyatt and Blanche Wallace Wyatt and the widow of Charles Marshall McDaniel. She retired from American Thread Cotton Mill and was a member of New Zion United Methodist Church.

Kathleen is survived by her sons, David Wayne McDaniel (Gwen), Ronnie McDaniel, brothers, Albert Wyatt, Tom Wyatt, sisters Helen Neelands, Zell Fowler, 11 grandchildren and 21 great grandchildren.

In addition to her parents and husband, Kathleen was preceded in death by her son, Charles Steven McDaniel, brothers, Bob Wyatt, Emmette Wyatt, Joe Wyatt, sister, Bennie Wyatt, and daughter in law, Jean McDaniel.

In memory of Kathleen McDaniel, memorials may be made to New Zion UMC, 4050 Black Hwy Smyrna, SC 29743.

Online condolences may be made to the family at www.brattonfuneralhome.com.

Bratton Funeral Home in York, SC is serving the McDaniel family.

Published in The Herald on Oct. 29, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
OCT
30
Visitation
New Zion UMC Cemetery
OCT
30
Graveside service
11:00 AM
New Zion UMC Cemetery
Funeral services provided by
Bratton Funeral Home
1455 Highway 321 North
York, SC 29745
803-684-1880
