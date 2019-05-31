Mrs. Kathleen McDaniel Tucker, 86, passed away Wednesday, May 29, 2019 at her home.
A memorial service will be 10;30 am, Saturday, June 1, 2019, at Greene Funeral Home Northwest Chapel, 2133 Ebenezer Road., with Pastor Ronnie Helms officiating.
Mrs. Tucker was born in Cherokee County, SC and the daughter of the late Broadus McDaniel and the late Virginia McKnight McDaniel. She was a weaver in the textile industry work at the Arcade Mill and the Springs Mill. In addition to her parents, Mrs. Tucker was preceded in death by her husband of 67 years, Heyward Tucker; her brothers, Lewis McDaniel and Ray Dean McDaniel.
Her friends would like to thank all of her care givers, the medical staff, and Hospice and Palliative Care, Charlotte Region for the loving care given to Mrs. Tucker during her illness.
Memorials may be made to Providence and Palliative Care, Charlotte Region, 1420 East Seventh Street, Charlotte, NC 28204.
