Mrs. Kathleen Y. Hall Smart, 72, passed away on Monday, October 5, 2020 at Piedmont Medical Center.The service will be held at 3:00 pm on Thursday, October 8, 2020 at, with Rev. Tim Bowen officiating. Burial will be in Forest Hills Cemetery.Mrs. Hall was born in Phenix, AL, and was the daughter of the late Ludney N Hall and the late Elsie Maye Outlaw Hall. She was also preceded in death by her brother, Rickey Hall. She was a member of Grace Ministries, and formerly worked at Smith Enterprises and Toddler House Day Care.A graveside service at Forest Hill Cemetery will be held at 3:00 pm on Thursday, October 8, 2020 with Rev. Terry Bowen officiating.Mrs. Smart is survived are her spouse, William O Smart; two sons, William R Smart of Rock Hill, SC and Michael B (Freda) Smart of Rock Hill, SC; Daughter, Kristy Dawn Smart of Rock Hill, SC; two brothers, James (Pam) Hall of Cherryville, NC and Ludney (Kim) Hall of Rock Hill, SC; three sisters, Diane Irvin of Rock Hill, SC, Janet (Waitus) Craft of Rock Hill, SC, and Rosie (Mickey) Bailey of Myrtle Beach, SC; her eight grandchildren and four great-grandchildren..Condolences may be made at www.greenefuneralhome.net