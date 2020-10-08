Mrs. Kathleen Y. Hall Smart, 72, passed away on Monday, October 5, 2020 at Piedmont Medical Center.
The service will be held at 3:00 pm on Thursday, October 8, 2020 at, with Rev. Tim Bowen officiating. Burial will be in Forest Hills Cemetery.
Mrs. Hall was born in Phenix, AL, and was the daughter of the late Ludney N Hall and the late Elsie Maye Outlaw Hall. She was also preceded in death by her brother, Rickey Hall. She was a member of Grace Ministries, and formerly worked at Smith Enterprises and Toddler House Day Care.
A graveside service at Forest Hill Cemetery will be held at 3:00 pm on Thursday, October 8, 2020 with Rev. Terry Bowen officiating.
Mrs. Smart is survived are her spouse, William O Smart; two sons, William R Smart of Rock Hill, SC and Michael B (Freda) Smart of Rock Hill, SC; Daughter, Kristy Dawn Smart of Rock Hill, SC; two brothers, James (Pam) Hall of Cherryville, NC and Ludney (Kim) Hall of Rock Hill, SC; three sisters, Diane Irvin of Rock Hill, SC, Janet (Waitus) Craft of Rock Hill, SC, and Rosie (Mickey) Bailey of Myrtle Beach, SC; her eight grandchildren and four great-grandchildren..
Condolences may be made at www.greenefuneralhome.net
.