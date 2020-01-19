Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Kathryn Elizabeth (Lisenby) Perry. View Sign Send Flowers Obituary

Mrs. Kathryn Elizabeth Lisenby Perry, 78, passed away peacefully in Columbia, SC on Saturday, January 11, 2020.



Memorial services will be held at the Second Presbyterian Church in Kannapolis, NC at 1 p.m. Wednesday, January 22, 2020 and officiated by Rev. Farrar Griggs, Jr, Rev. Don Mason, and Dr. Douglas Mize.



Mrs. Perry was born in Albemarle, NC, first born of James Henry Lisenby, and Lucy Elizabeth (Sis) Howell Lisenby, on December 17, 1941. Growing up in Kannapolis, her close-knit family included the family of her Aunt, Mrs. Mary Catherine Howell Mason, and husband DW Mason.



She earned both a Bachelor in English from Pfeiffer Misenheimer College and in Elementary Education from The University of Central Arkansas. She spoke often of her love of teaching "The Diary of Anne Frank".



Her proudest role was that of "stay at home Mom"; she was also a teacher, real estate agent, and lastly, the post from which she retired in 2008, an administrative assistant with the Enterprise Rent-a-Car' Regional Office in Charlotte.



Happiest in her own kitchen 'baking up' a storm, she also loved; floating in the ocean, touring the historical places of Colonial Williamsburg, VA and Charleston, SC, and the fellowship with family and friends.



She is survived by husband, William M Perry Jr, of Rock Hill, SC, daughters Susan Perry, of New York, NY, and Amanda Woodard, husband Eric, and granddaughter Lily-Kate, of West Columbia, SC. Mrs. Perry also leaves behind, many cherished Lisenby and Howell relatives, her brother, Ronald Lisenby, wife Connie, of Kannapolis, NC, niece Raegan Swaringen, husband Donnie, and grandniece Abigail Malinovsky of Concord, NC, as well as, her beloved pets, Rhett, and Beau.



Memorials may be sent to The Colonial Williamsburg Fund

