Guest Book View Sign Service Information Caughman-Harman Funeral Home - Lexington Chapel 503 N Lake Dr Lexington , SC 29072 (803)-359-6118 Visitation 9:00 AM - 11:00 AM All Saints Episcopal Church 1001 12th Street Cayce , SC View Map Service 11:00 AM All Saints Episcopal Church 1001 12th Street Cayce , SC View Map Interment 3:30 PM Episcopal Church of Our Savior 144 Caldwell Street Rock Hill , SC View Map Send Flowers Obituary





Regina's career with the State of SC began as a counselor in 1962. Three years later she transferred to the SC Employment Security Commission, where she worked in many roles before retiring after over 40 years of overall service.



Regina served the Episcopal Church faithfully and loyally. During her many years of service to the Episcopal Diocese of Upper SC, she served as Diocesan Convention Secretary and Deputy to General Convention. She served on a number of commissions and committees, the Diocesan Churchwoman President of Episcopal Dioceses of Upper South Carolina, and most notably as the International President of the United Thank Offering.



Regina spent her whole life serving others at local, diocesan, national and international levels, tirelessly and graciously. She was presented with the SC Order of the Palmetto on September 29, 2019.



Mrs. Ratterree is predeceased by her parents and her husband of 51 years, Julian Aiken Ratterree. Regina is survived by her loving sons, Julian Aiken "Jay" Ratterree, Jr. and Robert Carl "Rock" Ratterree; grandchildren, Tyler, Brandon and Anna; siblings, Roberta Wolfe, Hon. David Duncan (Danelle), Sharon Smith (Ferrel), and Karen Craig (Vernon); brother-in-law, Hulic Ratterree (Nancy); four nephews; six nieces; and a multitude of loving friends from around the world.



The family will receive friends on Friday, October 18, 2019 at 9:00 a.m. in All Saints Episcopal Church, 1001 12th Street, Cayce, SC 29033 followed directly by the service at 11:00 a.m. in the Church Sanctuary. An interment of ashes will take place at 3:30 p.m. at Episcopal Church of Our Savior, 144 Caldwell Street, Rock Hill, SC 29730.



In lieu of flowers, Regina has asked that memorials be made to All Saints Church in Cayce, SC, or to a .



www.caughmanharmanfuneralhome.net

Kathryn Regina Duncan Ratterree, 79, passed away Friday, October 11, 2019. She was born June 25, 1940 in Rich Creek, VA to Robert Carl and Melva Katherine Okes Duncan, then later moved with her family to Rock Hill where she graduated from Rock Hill High School in 1958. She then graduated from Winthrop University in 1962 with a BA and again in 1968 with her Masters.Regina's career with the State of SC began as a counselor in 1962. Three years later she transferred to the SC Employment Security Commission, where she worked in many roles before retiring after over 40 years of overall service.Regina served the Episcopal Church faithfully and loyally. During her many years of service to the Episcopal Diocese of Upper SC, she served as Diocesan Convention Secretary and Deputy to General Convention. She served on a number of commissions and committees, the Diocesan Churchwoman President of Episcopal Dioceses of Upper South Carolina, and most notably as the International President of the United Thank Offering.Regina spent her whole life serving others at local, diocesan, national and international levels, tirelessly and graciously. She was presented with the SC Order of the Palmetto on September 29, 2019.Mrs. Ratterree is predeceased by her parents and her husband of 51 years, Julian Aiken Ratterree. Regina is survived by her loving sons, Julian Aiken "Jay" Ratterree, Jr. and Robert Carl "Rock" Ratterree; grandchildren, Tyler, Brandon and Anna; siblings, Roberta Wolfe, Hon. David Duncan (Danelle), Sharon Smith (Ferrel), and Karen Craig (Vernon); brother-in-law, Hulic Ratterree (Nancy); four nephews; six nieces; and a multitude of loving friends from around the world.The family will receive friends on Friday, October 18, 2019 at 9:00 a.m. in All Saints Episcopal Church, 1001 12th Street, Cayce, SC 29033 followed directly by the service at 11:00 a.m. in the Church Sanctuary. An interment of ashes will take place at 3:30 p.m. at Episcopal Church of Our Savior, 144 Caldwell Street, Rock Hill, SC 29730.In lieu of flowers, Regina has asked that memorials be made to All Saints Church in Cayce, SC, or to a . Published in The Herald on Oct. 17, 2019 Print | View Guest Book | Return to Today's Obituaries for The Herald Email Obituary Follow this Obituary Follow via email *Please enter a valid email address. Bookmark this memorial on Facebook with the My Memorials™ application. My Memorials™ helps you honor departed family members, friends, and even favorite celebrities – all on your Facebook page. on Facebook. The My Memorials Facebook app allows you to: Connect with memorials that are important to you.

with memorials that are important to you. Get updates on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed.

on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed. Share your memories with your Facebook friends. VIEW YOUR MY MEMORIALS PAGE OR Return to Obituary Thank you. You have now memorializedon Facebook. No, ThanksGO CLOSE Close