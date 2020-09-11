1/1
Kathryn Sowell
1959 - 2020
Kathryn "Kat" Sowell, 60, passed away on Friday, September 4, 2020 in Troutman, NC.

A Memorial Service will be held at 3:00 pm on Sunday, September 13, 2020 at Greene Funeral Home Northwest Chapel, 2133 Ebenezer Road, Rock Hill, SC with Reverend Jerry Devinney officiating.

Born in Rock Hill, November, 25, 1959, Kat was the daughter of the late Douglas T. Scott and the late Erlene McDowell Scott. She was also preceded in death by her brother, Donald Scott, and a sister, Barbara Scott. Kat loved to work with animals, which was evident by her work as a Vet-Tech. She was instrumental in establishing the York County Humane Society and a lifetime Board member. She was a loving sister, mother, grandmother and companion. She will be greatly missed by all.

Kat is survived by her companion of 9 years, Ron Privett of Troutman, NC; her two sons, James C. (Kim) Sowell and Justin K. (Anna) Sowell both of Rock Hill; her brother, Monroe (Sharon) Scott of Rock Hill; her sister, Mary (Steve) Leopard of Rock Hill; her sister-in-law, Claudette Scott of Rock Hill; her granddaughter, Temperance "Tes" Sowell of Rock Hill.

In lieu of flowers, donations may be made in Kat Sowell's name to the York County Humane Society, 8177 Regent Parkway, Fort Mill, SC 29715.

Condolences may be made at www.greenefuneralhome.net.

Published in The Herald on Sep. 11, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Greene Funeral Home
2133 Ebenezer Road
Rock Hill, SC 29732
(803) 326-2051
