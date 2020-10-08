1/1
Kathy B. Haire
1950 - 2020
Kathy Buchanan Henderson, 70, passed away on Sunday, October 4, 2020 at Piedmont Medical Center.

All services will be private.

Born in Rock Hill, January 4, 1950, Kathy was the daughter of the late Herman Clay Buchanan and the late Colie Sharpton Buchanan. She was also preceded in death by her sister, JoAnne Jones. Kathy was owner-instructor of Kathy Haire Dance Studio for over 30 years and she was retired from U.S. Post Office with 19 plus years of service. She was a dedicated friend to her U.S. Postal "lunch buddies".

Kathy is survived by her husband, George "Buster" Henderson; her two sons, William "Chris" (Summer) Haire and Timothy Wayne (Nancy) Henderson both of Rock Hill; her two daughters, Jacquelyn Elizabeth Haire Hines of Rock Hill and Sonya (David) Dunn of Charleston, SC; her grandchildren, Will Haire, Keely and Silas Hines, Timothy (English) Henderson; her great-grandchildren, China and Ryder Henderson; her close friend and caregiver, Melanie Smith.

Condolences may be made at www.greenefuneralhome.net.

Published in The Herald on Oct. 8, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Greene Funeral Home
2133 Ebenezer Road
Rock Hill, SC 29732
(803) 326-2051
